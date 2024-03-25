Gvt bans school vacations during holiday

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has banned vacation school for “Grade 7, Ordinary, Advanced level candidates and other non-examinations classes” during the forthcoming April school holidays.
The Ministry says this term schools didn’t face interruptions like what happened during Covid-19 induced lockdowns hence no need for vacations.
In a statement, the Ministry said pupils need this holiday break to rest and engage in independent learning where needed.
Zwnews
