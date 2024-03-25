ZACC trains journalists corruption investigating, reporting

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) is holding a media practitioners’ workshop in the border town of Mutare.

The workshop is aimed at stimulating journalists and developing their capacities and skills to investigate and report corruption.

The media training workshop is being attended by Manicaland Provincial Chairpersons of the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists and the Media Institute of Southern Africa, journalists from Zimpapers, Eastern Times, NewsDay, Masvingo Mirror, Explorer Magazine and other online publications.

ZACC commissioner Kuziwa Murapa is officiating at the workshop.

Zimbabwean journalists just like many others face serious huddles in investigating corruption especially cases involving high profile personalities.

At some point, journalists like Hopewell Chin’ono were allegedly arrested for reporting on corruption involving high profile people and refusing to disclose sources.

Apparently, investigative journalism is a form of journalism in which reporters deeply investigate a single topic of interest, such as serious crimes, racial injustice, political corruption, or corporate wrongdoing.

An investigative journalist may spend months or years researching and preparing a report.

