Sonia Booth recently took to her Instagram to inform her followers that she does not wish to open up to the media about her marriage to footballer Mathew Booth that is in tatters.

This is coming after the star blast her husband for his alleged infidelity in a series of Instagram posts.

She hired a private investigator and shared receipts from Valentine’s Day 2022 when the alleged affair began.

Taking to her Instagram timeline, the author and mother of two shared a message informing her followers and disabled comments on the post.

“I’ve declined all requests for interviews regarding my November 7 posts and I will stick to that. I won’t comment on/for any publication and broadcasting outlet/channel,” she wrote.

