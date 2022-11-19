The Electoral Amendment Bill was published in the Government Gazette yesterday.

This follows its approval by cabinet recently as presented by the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi.

The Bill seeks to amend the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13] to provide for, among others: the timeframe within which National Assembly and local authority candidates can withdraw from contesting in an election.

“The Bill seeks to amend the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13] to provide for, among others a timeframe within which the National Assembly and Local Authority candidates can withdraw from contesting in an election,” he said.

“Once the Electoral Amendment Bill; 2022 is enacted into law, it will assist in ensuring that only citizens are able to vote in an election; that proper candidates are allowed to contest in an election; providing clarity on when and how a candidate can withdraw their candidature in an election so as to afford ZEC sufficient time to make changes to the design of the ballot, and advising the electorate of any changes to the candidature in an election”.

The law change is expected to also allow the activation of the women and youth quota system.

“The law will lead to the incorporation of the 30% women quota as well as the youth quota and amendment of the definition of proof of identity.

“In terms of the constitution of Zimbabwe, one has to be a citizen in order to qualify as a voter. Accordingly, only the valid Passport or National Identity Card will be required as proof of identity.”

Prior, there has been no law that stipulates when a candidate can withdraw from an election.

In the past, some contesting individuals would withdraw from the race on the eve of an election with their name still on the ballot paper when they will be no longer participating.

Zwnews