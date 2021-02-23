Ran Mine in Bindura is being resuscitated, the mine is set to create permanent jobs for over 250 people by this time next year.

Recently, the mine had become a haven of illegal mining activities culminating in a disaster. The deceased are yet to be retrieved.

Rescue operations at Ran Mine in Bindura where at least 10 miners were trapped in a disused mine shaft had to be stopped after the tunnel continued to collapse.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Nick Mangwana confirmed the resuscitation of the mine:

Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo, who was one of the officials who visited the mine, said a search and rescue of the trapped had become difficult and the Government was to take a relief approach.

“This tragedy was attended by several ministries, including the technical ministry of Mines and Mining Development, engineers, provincial and national civil protection unit,” he said at the time.

“Our first mode of operation is to search and rescue. We lost one volunteer and we retrieved one person. The situation has gone worse because of the incessant rains and the ground has become sensitive and it is collapsing.

“Some of the families are here and we might move into the relief situation. We must move into the relief approach which include psycho-social understanding of what has happened and work with the families.”

Chief Government Engineer Michael Munodawafa said rescue operations at the mine stopped after the tunnel collapsed.

“The area where we pumped out water collapsed and we are trying to find a better way of dealing with the situation due to the instability of the ground,” he said then.

“This is an old mine and at the bottom there is a deep void filled with water, in mining we call it an open stope.

“When the initial collapse happened, that is why water came up instead going down. De-watering of the tunnel released pressure and contributed to the continuous collapse.”

-Zwnews