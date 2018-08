HARARE: Vendors in the capital woke up to a sorrow scene with all their market bays demolished by soldiers in an overnight rampage.

The city had been cleared by soldiers before sunset. Men in uniform were seen walking around shouting at commuters to pack and go to their homes quickly.

Those who spoke to reporters expressed shock that the new regime acts on impulse, they did not spare a minute to consult and warn people about the impending demolitions.