Pictures: Chivayo climbing into prison van

Controversial Harare businessman Wicknell Chivayo raised his middle finger to reporters during a court appearance on Friday.

Wicknell is being charged with fraud, money laundering and contravening the Exchange Control Act.

He was remanded in custody following a brief court appearance.

Chivayo named as manager at Intratrek is seeing red after he failed to deliver on a multi-million dollar Gwanda solar project funded by state..

Other companies that Intratrek listed as having been subcontracted either did not exist, could not be found or had signed no contract with Intratrek.

Prosecutors will allege only $48,000 of a total amount of $5,6 million released to Intratrek had actually been spent clearing the site of the solar plant.