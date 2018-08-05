Chinamasa ‘Mr Bin’ loses Makoni Seat to MDC Alliance

Minister of Finance Patrick Chinamasa suffered humiliation after losing his Makoni Central parliamentary seat to MDC Alliance’s David Tekeshe.

Figures released by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) showed that Chinamsa polled 9 256 votes against his challenger’s 12 531.

Recently, Chinamasa was widely derided after he came to Rusape to preside over the ribbon-cutting ceremony of a skip bin, and pictures of him posing for photographs went viral on social media, earning for himself the nickname ‘Mr Bin’.

His deputy Terence Mukupe also lost in Harare East to Tendai Biti of MDC Alliance