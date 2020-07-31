The opposition MDC Alliance has alleged that members of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) are rounding up on opposition activists, and beat them up under the cover of the dark, particularly in Harare’s Dzivarasekwa suburb.

These reports come after heavy police and military presence was deployed to Harare, Bulawayo and various other urban settlements accross the country on Friday, scaring away hard-pressed Zimbabweans who wanted to engage in street protests over the current economic challenges affecting people’s livelihoods.

“The Clampdown continues. Soldiers are rounding up and beating up (MDC-A) activists in Dzivarasekwa under the cover of the dark,” said the party’s welfare department in a tweet”, said the opposition in a tweet.

The long-ruling Zanu PF Government has the notoriety of depending on the security sector to silence dissent.

The army could not immediately comment on the matter during the time of publishing.

more details to follow

Zwnews