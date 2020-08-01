The disastrous effects of the coronavirus scourge have resulted in acting Midlands Provincial Deputy Registrar, Andrew Mpambo (main picture) becoming the fourth person to succumb to Covid19 in the province.

Mpambo died on Thursday this week after being admitted to Gweru Provincial Hospital and was buried on Friday under strict World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.

His passing on comes as Gweru was on Tuesday declared a Covid19 hotspot, alongside Harare and Bulawayo.

The provincial registry offices have since been disinfected following Mpambo’s death, the state media reported over the weekend. Mpambo’s passing on has also resulted in the disinfection of his house at the Old Prison Complex in the Midlands capital.

“I can confirm that Mr Mpambo died of Covid-19,” said Midlands Provincial Medical Director Dr Reginald Mhene.

He said the late Mpambo started showing symptoms of Covid-19 after returning from his rural home in Bikita where he had gone to attend a funeral.

As a result of this, Dr Mhene said, the Rapid Response Team from Bikita has also been asked to engage in contact tracing to identify the people who attended the funeral while those who have been in contact with him in Gweru are also being traced and examined to assertain their health conditions.

Mpambo, who was buried in line with strict Covid-19 pandemic rules at a private cemetery along the Gweru-Chiwundura Road yesterday, was described by his workmates as ‘a committed and experienced hard worker’.

state media

Additional Reporting: Zwnews