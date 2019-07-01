Pictures of ZDF soldiers on Joshua Nkomo’s grave go viral

A picture circulating on social media of three soldiers on top of Joshua Nkomo’s grave on the 20th anniversary of his death has led to massive protests.

Joshua Nkomo died on 1 July 1999 and was buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

Two of the soldiers are in military fatigues while the other is in civilian attire.

People have called on Zimbabwe army boss to act on the behaviour of the soldiers.

Some have withouyty any evidence blamed this beahaviour on tribal hatred though the identities of the servicemen have not been revealed.