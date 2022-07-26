A Zimbabwe National Army soldier who had paid US$50 for a one-night stint with a commercial sex worker in the ancient city of Masvingo ended up being robbed of US$100 after a thigh vendor he had hooked ended up hiring bouncers who taught him a bitter lesson.

The soldier, Tafadzwa Mugombi is stationed at 4.1 Infantry Battalion Masvingo.

According to a report carried in one regional newspaper, Mugombi was reportedly robbed by Daniel Banda (18) and Tinashe Mufamba (age not given) of Old Railways Mucheke before he even got into bed but after paying Barbra Chekenyika (21) US$50 for the service.

The trio of Chekenyika, Banda and Mufamba appeared before Masvingo Magistrate Ritaiswe Silaigwana this week facing theft charges.

It is understood that on July 23, 2022 at around 2 am the complainant paid Chekenyika for the services, and after noticing that Mugombi had a lot of money, the thigh vendor reportedly connived with Banda and Mufamba to steal from the military officer.

It is the state’s case that Chekenyika entered her room to offer services to Mugombi while Banda and Mufamba were following close behind.

Mufamba then declared that Chekenyika was his wife and the two suspects grabbed US$100 from the complainant and walked away, a report in the Mirror said.

Mugombi pressed Chekenyika since he suspected her to be the mastermind of the robbery. He reported the matter at Chikato Police station leading the arrest of the trio.

Nothing was recovered.

Chekenyika denied the allegations and said Banda and Mufamba entered her bedroom and stole money from Mugombi. She further alleged that the two also stole her US$50 which she was paid by Mugombi.

Magistrate Silaigwana postponed the matter to August 15, 2022 for continuation of trial.

Zwnews