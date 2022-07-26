main pic used for illustration|| In depressing news filtering through, a Redcliff man who was standing accused of raping a 12-year-old juvenile has reportedly committed suicide.

The deceased, a popular motor mechanic from the small Midlands town, has been identified as Senator Mkandawire.

While a police source told Zwnews that Mkandawire was facing rape charges, a close family member said the now deceased was involved in a tiff with a client after the car he was working on was burnt to ashes following a technical fault.

The case was also understood to be at the courts.

