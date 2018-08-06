Soldier lives in fear, House attacked every night

A Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) employee and his family are living in constant fear after they have become targets for attack by suspected activists.

The soldier, who lives in Zinyanga village under Chief Seke, says his house has been stoned almost every night.

Narrating his ordeal to the ZBC News, Malvern Warirai said the attacks started on Friday last week when unknown people started throwing stones at his house during the night.

He said while no major damages have been recorded to date, he worries that his family is constantly under risk.

Warirai said he suspects that attacks are linked to the death of 7 protesters who were shot by soldiers in Harare during election protests.

“The events of the last four days have left my family dumbfounded and in great fear because I don’t know what action these people will be taking next, so I am considering to relocate my family up to a time their security can be guaranteed,” he said. state media