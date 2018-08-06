Dembare-Bosso match date confirmed

The date for the match between two of the biggest clubs in the country in Dynamos and Highlanders has now been confirmed with the two sides set to lock horns on Sunday.

By Sportbrief Reporter

Following an unstable post election environment that led to the suspension of Matches, the Premier Soccer League has announced that week 21 fixtures will resume from Friday to Sunday.

Harare City will kick off the weekend fixtures when they host Mutare City Rovers at the ceremonial home of football, Rufaro stadium on Friday.

Five matches are lined up for Saturday the 11th of August and these are as follows:

Chapungu FC vs Bulawayo Chiefs (Ascot)

Caps United FC vs Black Rhinos (Rufaro)

Bulawayo City FC vs FC Platinum (Barbourfields)

ZPC Kariba vs Triangle United (Nyamhunga)

Ngezi Platinum vs Nichrut (Baobab)

Three games are set for Sunday, with the country’s flagship clubs Highlanders and Dynamos, who are both sponsored by mobile network operator NetOne, renewing their rivalry in a Battle Of Zimbabwe match at Barbourfields stadium.

Shabanie Mine will host Chicken Inn at Maglas stadium while a mini Harare Derby between Yadah FC and Herentals will be staged at Rufaro stadium. sport brief