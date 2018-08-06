Uhuru, Mutharika congratulate ED Mnangagwa

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has congratulated Zimbabwe President-Elect Emmerson Mnangagwa for winning the country’s presidential election.

In his congratulatory message, President Kenyatta said the mandate bestowed on Mnangagwa by the citizens of Zimbabwe is a clear affirmation of their high regard and confidence in his able leadership.

He noted that Kenya and Zimbabwe enjoy cordial relations founded on common historical experience, in particular, the struggle against colonialism saying he looks forward to continuing working with President-Elect Mnangagwa to further deepen the two countries bilateral relations.

Mnangagwa has also been congratulated by Malawian president Peter Mutharika; the leader of Belarus; president Lungu of Zambia and black rights activist Rev Jesse Jackson of the United States of America.