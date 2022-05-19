In a list of nominees for the 2021/2022 South African Premier League Awards, no Zimbabwean player or coach was included.

As Soccer24 reported, the nomination list predominantly featured players and administrators from confirmed campaign winners, Sundowns.

During the time of publishing, the PSL was yet to announce on the venue of the anticipated awards ceremony.

Beneath, Zwnews publishes the full list of the nominees:

Diski Challenge Player of the season nominees:

Mduduzi Shabalala – Kaizer Chiefs

Boitumelo Radiopane – Orlando Pirates MTN8 Last Man Standing Nominees:

Andile Jali – Mamelodi Sundowns

Peter Shalulile – Mamelodi Sundowns

Suprise Ralani – Cape Town City Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Tournament:

Keegan Allan – AmaTuks

Luvuyo Phewa – AmaTuks

Mfundo Thikazi – Royal AM Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament Nominees:

Andile Jali – Mamelodi Sundowns

Aubrey Modiba – Mamelodi Sundowns

King Ndlovu – Marumo Gallants DStv Prem Goalkeeper of the Season Nominees:

Hugo Marques – Cape Town City

Toaster Nsabata – Sekhukhune United

Veli Mothwa – AmaZulu DStv Prem Defender of the Season Nominees:

Grant Kekana – Mamelodi Sundowns

Lyle Lakay – Mamelodi Sundowns Thamsanqa Mkhize – Cape Town City DStv Prem Midfielder of the Season Nominees:

Andile Jali – Mamelodi Sundowns

Mduduzi Mdantsane – Cape Town City

Themba Zwane – Mamelodi Sundowns DStv Prem Young Player for the Season Nominees:

Athenkosi Mcaba – Stellenbosch

Kwame Peprah – Orlando Pirates

Luke Fleurs – SuperSport United DStv Prem Player’s Player of the Season Nominees:

Andile Jali – Mamelodi Sundowns

Peter Shalulile – Mamelodi Sundowns Footballer of the Season Nominees:

Andile Jali – Mamelodi Sundowns

Peter Shalulile – Mamelodi Sundowns

Victor Letsoalo – Royal AM

Themba Zwane – Mamelodi Sundowns Coach of the Season Nominees:

John Maduka – Royal AM

Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena – Mamelodi Sundowns

Eric Tinkler – Cape Town City

