Prison inmates drawn from all the country’s ten provinces preparing for a “Behind the Walls Chess Tournament” to be held at Khami Maximum Prison on 28 and 29 May.

The project is part of the offender rehabilitation program and framed by Zimbabwe Chess Federation’s Social Chess Commission.

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) was established for the rehabilitation and re-integration of offenders into the community.

Most notably, following the promulgation of the new Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment Act (No. 20) in 2013, the Department was rebranded from the Zimbabwe Prison Service to the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service which change speaks more to rehabilitation than retributive.

Zwnews