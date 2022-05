The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) says it is going to pay 30% in USD of amount due on maize and traditional grains.

GMB has since urged farmers to open or activate their nostro accounts.

GMB is the country’s leading grain trade and marketing company which was established in 1931 as the Maize Control Board.

It had a responsibility to accord local maize producers their fair share of the local and export markets and also to provide them with a guaranteed outlet for their excess maize produced.

Zwnews