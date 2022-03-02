President Emmerson Mnangagwa today received a cheque from the Infrastructural Development Corporation of Zimbabwe (IDCZ) which had not declared a dividend for 10 years.

In his speech, President Mnangagwa emphasized transparency and accountability saying it is of vital importance, adding that it is expected that state owned enterprises must be accountable to shareholders.

He noted that the refurbishment and expansion of production lines at Dorowa Mine is crucial to the country’s economy.

He said that because of what’s happening between Russia and Ukraine which made exportation of Fertiliser impossible, it’s time Zimbabwe produce most of its own.

The mandate of IDCZ is to contribute innovatively to the local value chains, focus on rural industrialization and create jobs and to operate efficiently and profitably.

