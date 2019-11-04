Sithembiso Nyoni freezes recruitment of Ward Development Coordinators

RECRUITMENT OF WARD DEVELOPMENT COORDINATORS (WDCs)

There have been a lot of public interests in the above matter which came to the public during the Parliamentary Pre-budget Seminar 2020 in Victoria Falls last week.

I could not attend the meeting as planned, due to a Government assignment outside the country. The Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development wishes to advise the public that there is currently a national recruitment freeze for the above posts.

Treasury has not given concurrence to fill up the posts. This recruitment falls under the remit of the Public Service Commission (PSC), not the Ministry.

Until such concurrence has been given the posts remain frozen. Therefore, the reference to just Matabeleland North Province by the Ministry official is regrettable. The public will be informed when such changes take place.

The Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development remains committed to fulfilling its mandate.

Hon. Dr. Sithembiso G. G. Nyoni (MP) Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development