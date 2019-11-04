Joram Gumbo appears in court

Former Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development and Minister in the President’s Office in Charge of Policy Implementation Jorum Gumbo was released yesterday, Monday, after being detained for a few hours.

Gumbo was arrested earlier on Moday by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) for criminal abuse of office. However, the Minister did not spend the night in custody after the anti-graft body released him on his own recognisance.

The Minister is expected to appear in court later today to answer to the corruption charges.