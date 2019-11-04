Zimbabwe to use $2 Bond coins starting next Monday

PUBLIC NOTICE ON ISSUE AND CIRCULATION OF TWO-DOLLAR BOND COIN

In line with the pronouncement made in the 2019 Mid-term Monetary Policy Statement and the Press Statement of 2 October 2019 to increase the level of physical cash in circulation, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe wishes to advise the public that with effect from 11 November 2019, it shall issue a two-dollar bond coin which will circulate alongside the two-dollar bond note.

The two-dollar bond coin will have the following features and characteristics:

(a) bi-metal with the outer rim being copper-nickel plated and the inner core

being aluminium-bronze plated;

(b) serrated rim profile with a groove and edge lettering;

(c) inscription of the words “Two Dollar Bond Coin” and the numeral and symbol “$” on the observe side and

(d) inscription of the letters “RBZ” and the numeral “2018” on the reverse side.

The public is also advised that all bond coins and bond notes shall circulate alongside, and shall be interchangeable with, the two and five dollar banknotes issued in terms of Statutory Instrument 231 of 2019.

J. P. MANGUDYA

GOVERNOR RESERVE BANK OF ZIMBABWE

4 November 2019