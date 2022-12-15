Following claims by the late John Chibadura’s family on media platforms that their late father’s song ‘Mudiwa Janet’ was performed at the FIFA World Cup 2022, the Zimbabwe Music Rights Association met with Isabel Nyamukokoko (Heir to the late John Chibadura’s Copyright Estate) on 07 December 2022 to look at the matter in depth.

A thorough research and analysis of the song under comparison was done by ZIMURA.

The analysis included code sequence, code progression, melodies and arrangements while the researched inputs from music experts included:

1) Pastor Charles Charamba, leader of Fishers of Men and also a renowned music professional who holds a Bachelor of Music Degree in Jazz from Africa University.

2) Clive Mono Mukundu, a Zimbabwean Music expert with extensive knowledge of music complemented by his Degree in Music Business, Musicology and Technology with the Midlands State University.

3) Dr Dread, a Cape Town music producer with lots of experience in covering different genres and sound track.