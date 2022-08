Zimbabwean cricketer, Sikandar Raza has been ranked the 4th best International Cricket Council, One Day International allrounder.

Raza is a Pakistani-born Zimbabwean international cricketer, who plays all formats primarily as a batsman.

Born in Sialkot, Raza emigrated to Zimbabwe in 2002 along with his family.

He soon became one of the best batsman in the domestic competition and caught the eye of the Zimbabwe selectors.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe is ranked the 10 on the list.

Zwnews