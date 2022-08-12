The Director and chief executive officer of COMESA Competition Commission Dr Willard Mwemba has urged the government to be on a look out on how businesses conduct themselves in face of competition.

He says competition needs constant government attention so that it remains healthy for the economy.

“Businesses will always try to undermine competition.

“Without competition laws companies may engage in competition but such competition may be unorthodox driving out competitors and exploit consumers,” he says.

He made these remarks during the annual judges’ indaba, currently underway in Victoria Falls which is being attended by members of the local judiciary bench and regional delegates including Comesa Competition Tariffs Board representatives.

Mwemba said better conditions for consumers will be ensured through competition, producing better quality of goods and giving consumers better choices.

Zwnews