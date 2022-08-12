The Zimbabwe Republic Police -ZRP- has deployed its officers at Africa Unity Square where Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) was set to hold a demonstration.

The organisation had planned to protest over human rights violations, shrinking democratic space & heightened political tensions in Zimbabwe.

CiZC recently notified police of their intentions to hold a peaceful demonstration but were not granted permission.

Meanwhile, CiZC leader leader Peter Mutasa denounced the deployment of police officers.

“We are going to be forced to go into the streets without notifying the police and use civil disobedience,” he says.

Mutasa accused the government of employing there is a well coordinated approach to stifle constitutional rights.

As Zimbabwe heads for polls set for 2023, critics say the government has began shrinking the democratic space.

