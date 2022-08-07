Sierra Leone and Malmo Football Club striker Mohamed Buya Turay missed his own wedding after his new team requested him to join the squad earlier.

Turay had to get his brother to take his place for the wedding to his girlfriend Suad Baydoun.

The 27-year-old Mohamed Buya Turay had no option but to cancel his wedding and rush to join Malmo squad on pre-season.

The wedding was slated for July 21 and Malmo had requested the player to join the club earlier before the wedding.

To solve the case, Buya had to call in his young brother to represent him and walk the bride on the aisle.

On 1 August, the newly signed Buya Turay took to social media to post images with his wife Suad Baydoun, confirming to have tied the knot.