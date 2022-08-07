Raila Odinga & William Ruto: Image- Daily Nation – Kenya

All eyes are on Kenya, as citizens are set to vote for a new president on Tuesday to replace President Uhuru Kenyatta, putting halting a heated race that shows why peace, in a troubled East African nation matters more than ever.

Current Deputy President William Ruto takes on veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga who has been in the trenches for a long time.

Kenyatta turned the country’s politics on a bad trajectory in 2018 when he struck a political deal known as “the handshake” with Odinga, which might well determine the outcome of the presidential poll.

The general elections are scheduled to be held on 9 August 2022.

Voters will elect the President, members of the National Assembly and Senate, county governors of Kenya and members of the 47 county assemblies of Kenya.

General elections in Kenya are held after every five years.

Apparently, Zimbabweans are set to hold theirs in 2023.

The stage is already heating up as parties prepare to hit campaign trail full throttle after officially launching campaigns few months ago.

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is expected to have a tight contest against the youthful Citizens Coalition for Change president Nelson Chamisa.

In the last elections, Chamisa narrowly lost to Mnangagwa, he disputed the results and took the case to the courts which ruled in Mnangagwa’s favour.

Zwnews