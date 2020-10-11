The accused Duduzile, Bright and Daniel Tizirai of Makuvire village last week appeared before Masvingo High Court judge Justice Garainesu Mawadze charged with murder.

Three men from Chivi in Masvingo province have been arrested for allegedly teaming up to murder their 72-year-old mother after accusing her of witchcraft.

Prosecutor Emmanuel Mathose alleged that on April 5 this year, the co-accused approached their now-deceased mother, Nyengeterai Tizirai, and accused her of causing the death of her daughter-in-law.

The trio reportedly took the deceased to Nyaningwe dip-tank, tied her hands with a rope and took turns to assault her using a rubber strip and logs.

The court heard that a witness, Cathrine Tatenda, assisted the victim and made a police report after discovering that she was struggling to breathe.

A post-mortem report showed that the deceased succumbed to haemorrhagic shock, blunt trauma and assault. The trio will be back in court on November 22.

–Sunday News

