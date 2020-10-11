THE ruling ZANU PF party says government must take decisive action against the corruption-ridden MDC- led local authorities.

This emerged during the ruling party’s weekly media briefing held in Harare this Saturday.

In his weekly media briefing this Saturday, Acting ZANU PF Spokesperson Cde Chinamasa urged government to immediately take action against the scandalous MDC-led Chitungwiza Town Council which of late has become the hotbed of land scams.

The ZANU PF Acting Information Czar (tsar) denounced in strongest terms the recent spate of ritual murders, violence and corruption witnessed in various parts of the country.

Cde Patrick Chinamasa said the recent visit to Zimbabwe by Malawian President Dr Lazarus Chakwera signifies the strong ties existing between Zanu PF and the Malawi Congress Party.

The acting ZANU PF spokesperson also revealed that plans are on course to commemorate the Anti-Sanctions Day slated for the 25th of this month as well as the Zanu PF Annual National People’s Conference to be held in December.

As a precautionary measure against Covid-19, the ruling party says it welcomes government’s decision to suspend by-elections.

The ruling ZANU PF party also applauded the decision by the government to accord national hero status to two illustrious sons of the soil – Retired Brigadier General Sambulo Ndlovu and Brigadier General Ruphus Chigudu.

-zbc

