Shurugwi mine owner brutally murdered with spear over gold shaft

By Kelvin Kasiwulaya

Surely the love of money is the root of all evil, this biblical adage took precedence in Shurugwi where a mine owner was recently speared to death by artisanal miners who he had refused access to a gold rich shaft, ZwNews has learnt.

Bhewu Banga (27) appeared before Shurugwi resident Magistrate Sangster Tavengwa for murder as defined in section 47 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act (Chapter 9 :23)

Prosecuting, Mrs Bertha Bore told the court that on September 4 2018 at number 22 Impali North Hidden Treasure Mine, Bhewu Banga and his four accomplices tried to forcefully gain entry to Tatenda Moyo’s gold mine.

Moyo who was in the company of his employees refused the artisanal mining syndicate access to the mine, this did not go well with Banga and his accomplices who went on to stab Moyo with spears all over the body.

Tatenda Moyo died on the spot due to the injuries sustained.

Magistrate Tavengwa remanded the case to 21 September 2018 .