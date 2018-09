Chinhoyi: Zimbabwe’s first female tout popularly known as Skokoch has died.

She was 62.

She started touting in 1995.

People described the female tout as a legend in her own way.

“We are saddened by her passing on. She was an epitome of equality in society,” said a tout only identfied as Mr Hurashe.

“A sad loss to Chinhoyi community. Rest in peace Skokoch. Lord bless her soul,” said Benard Chiripanyanga.