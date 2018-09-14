Khupe party attacks MDC led Harare council over cholera outbreak

Vice President of the MDC-T faction led by Thokozani Khupe, Obert Gutu, has accused Harare City Council of neglecting residents welfare while splushing millions to sponsor a football team.

The local authority owns a team in the country’s top flight league, with outgoing mayor Benard Manyenyeni during his time having attempted to stop funding the team, even refusing to sign this year’s proposed budget citing high allocation of funds to the team, Harare FC.

Mr Gutu today took to social media to attack the hamstrung local authority for having misplaced priorities.

“It doesn’t make good financial sense for the City of Harare to spent no less than $1 million annually sponsoring Harare City Football Club in the Premier League. That money could be better spent providing essential amenities in the City of Harare,” he said.

According to Manyenyeni, Harare City Football Club has had an expenditure of $5,5 million in 2016 although it has been cut down, he said it was just too much for the city to fund such an expense.