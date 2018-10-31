Shurugwi maid (19) steals $190 from employer’s mum.

By Kelvin Kasiwulaya in Shurugwi.

A 19 year old Shurugwi maid has done the unthinkable after she robbed her employers mother of US$190-00 via an Ecocash transfer .

Miriam Alimoni was arraigned before Shurugwi Resident Magistrate Sangster Tavengwa facing two counts of theft as defined in Section 131 (1)(a) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act (Chapter 9:23).

Prosecuting, Dainah Bindu told the Court that, on October 17 2018, Miriam Alimoni came at house number 30 Ironkop to stay with the complainant (Patricia Mawimba) after she was employed as a maid.

The following morning the complainant’s daughter went to work leaving the complainant with the accused .

On the same date Miriam Alimoni got hold of Patricia Mawimba’s belongings, which included her cellphone and her identity card, using the complainant’s date of birth as a pin number, the accused effected at transfer of US$190 to her Econet number using the complainant’s Econet line number.

As fate would have it the Patricia Mawimba discoverd that her money was stolen when she wanted to make a transfer and reported the matter to police.

An Econet print out was produced as exhibit.

The total value stolen is US$190 and nothing was recovered.

Sentencing,Magistrate Tavengwa ordered Alimoni to pay back the stolen money or face a further three months prison sentence on top of the three months she was given.