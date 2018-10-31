Shurugwi woman double crosses three men, Her house set on fire

By Kelvin Kasiwulaya in Shurugwi

A shurugwi woman who cheated on three men got the taste of her own medicine when the cheated trio connived to burn her house.

The matter came to light when one of the three cheated man, Muringwa (24) appeared before Shurugwi Resident Magistrate Mr Sangster Tavengwa facing charges of unlawful entry and malicious damage to property as defined in sections 151 and 140 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act (Chapter 9:23).

In response to the criminal charges leveled against him,Cloud Muringwa told the court that Patience Mushipe(complainant) made him and two other man believe that she was their wife before duping them of hundreds of dollars.

‘Your worship,Mushipe was my wife and i did not know that she is a commercial s_ex worker, I realised that I was being cheated when I met Josphat Munyimai and Lloyd Mhuri at Mufaro Night Club who also claimed that they were se_xual partners with Mushipe and there were fielding here grocery and rental bills.

The three of us therefore decided to vehemently deal with the complaint,” he said.

Prosecuting, Dainah Bindu told the court that, on October 28,2018 at around 20:30hrs, Cloud Muringwa in the company of Josphat Munyimani and Lloyd Mhuri who are still at large forced entry into Patience Mushipe’s house, the accused persons then set fire to the complainant’s property comprised of the following…four comforters, one blanket, two pillows, one baby blanket, one base bed and one curtain.

Property destroyed is valued at US$300-00

Magistrate Tavengwa adjourned sentencing