City of Harare Mayor councillor Jacob Mafume has implored municipal police to desist from corrupt activities and concentrate on protecting residents.

He made the call while officiating at the Harare municipal police promotion and dog handlers’ passout parade.

Over the years, council police have been accused of harassing residents.

In some cases, they have been dragged to court as residents demand compensation after being assaulted.

This usually occurs during blitz against illegal vendors, some residents are caught in the crossfire and are assaulted in the process.

