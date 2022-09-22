Citizens Coalition for Change Change deputy chair, Job Sikhala’s wife, Ellen has been granted free bail after she appeared in court facing traffic offence charges.

She was arrested on Tuesday on her way to see her husband who is incarcerated at Chikurubi Maximum Prison.

She was accused of driving against oncoming traffic.

Ellen, who was represented by Paidamoyo Saurombe from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, was remanded to October 19 for trial.

As stated by prosecutors, Ellen who is a holder of class 2, 4 and 5 and on September 20 was driving a Nissan Navara vehicle along Seke road.

According to the state, she reportedly drove her vehicle against oncoming traffic, leading to her arrest.

Zwnews