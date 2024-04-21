Villagers in the Chief Chitanga area of Mwenezi found themselves in a state of disbelief following the unexpected demise of their village head, Tembani Chitanga, at his alleged girlfriend’s residence. The incident, which transpired on Saturday night (April 14, 2024), has ignited heated debates and speculation within the community.

Reports suggest that the village head, returning from a drinking spree at Lundi Business Centre, decided to make a stop at his girlfriend’s house on his way home, where tragedy struck. Chief Chitanga, born Feleni Chauke, confirmed the unfortunate event but refrained from providing further details, stating that the matter was under police investigation.

Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa, confirmed that investigations were ongoing to determine the circumstances leading to the traditional leader’s untimely demise.

According to initial accounts, Tembani Chitanga, aged 42, arrived at his alleged girlfriend Lucia Madhaki’s homestead around 10:00 PM. A confrontation ensued between the two, resulting in a violent altercation. Madhaki fled to seek refuge at a neighbor’s house as the situation escalated.

In a fit of rage, Chitanga reportedly broke Madhaki’s bedroom window with his fist, causing severe injuries to his hand. Upon Madhaki’s return with neighbors, Chitanga was found lying in a pool of blood. Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead upon arrival at a local clinic.

Alternate versions of the story have surfaced, suggesting that Chitanga attempted to forcibly enter Madhaki’s residence, suspecting the presence of another individual inside. It is speculated that Chitanga sustained fatal injuries from the shattered window pane during his attempt.

While suspicions of foul play linger among locals, Madhaki, considered a key witness, maintains that Chitanga’s death was the result of excessive bleeding from his self-inflicted injuries. The village head was laid to rest on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.