In the pursuit of proving that he’s blessed and debunking the misconception that most of his sect’s congregants are poor, a flamboyant Madzibaba Owen of the Johanne Masowe Echishanu Velvet Apostolic church hogged the limelight after he arrived for a church service using a helicopter.

When he arrived for a church service in Chitungwiza last Sunday, Madzibaba Owen said the helicopter was just a means of transport, similar to people who use bicycles and cars to attend church services.

According to Madzibaba Owen, he was using the helicopter to commute to church to prove detractors wrong and to show that he is very blessed.

He said the move was aimed at debunking the myth that most members of the Johanne Masowe Apostolic sect are poor people who are struggling financially.

Zwnews