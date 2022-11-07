At a time when global powerhouses have chosen to isolate Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, Zimbabwe has, instead, continued to cement its diplomatic ties with the former Soviet Union country amid revelations that President of the Senate Mabel Chinomona is set to visit the European nation.

According to Alexander Polyakov, who is the deputy director of the Africa Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, Chinomona is expected to visit the Vladimir Putin-headed country before the end of this year.

“Before the end of this year, Zimbabwean Senate President Mabel Chinomona plans to visit our country,” said Polyakov during the signing ceremony of an agreement between Russian and Zimbabwean universities, last week.

The Senate President’s scheduled visit comes barely a month after Jacob Mudenda (pictured above), who is the Speaker of the Parliament of Zimbabwe, also visited Russia.

Zimbabwe and Russia share bilateral relations which date back to the days of the liberation struggle when Russia helped guerrilla fighters from the landlocked southern African nation to wage a bitter war against the brutish British colonialists.

Polyakov described Zimbabwe as a ‘time-honoured partner’.

“We consider Zimbabwe as a reliable, time-honoured partner. We highly appreciate the principle line of the Zimbabwean leadership for supporting Russian initiatives and approaches to solving urgent international problems, including the Ukrainian issue. A stable political dialogue has been established between our countries,” he said.

Zwnews