Leading Zimdancehall artist, Seh Calaz (real name Tawanda Mumanyi) could soon be a ‘real-life bandit‘ as he faces arrest for defaulting in the payment of $45 000 monthly maintenance for his minor child.

Mubhanditi, as Calaz is known, was ordered by Harare magistrate, Judith Taruvinga to pay $45 000 in monthly maintenance fees effective March 31.

Taruvinga ordered that Seh Calaz will provide the support until the child reaches the age of 18.

The Mumota Murikubvira singer was ordered to deposit the money into the account of his Baby Mama, Moira Knight, on or before the 30th or 31st of every month.

Moira has since written to the chanter, through her lawyers, reminding Calaz of his obligations.

“Further to the Magistrates’ Court order requiring you to pay $45 000 monthly for the minor, we write to you to kindly make payments as required by law promptly without delay.

“And, clear the arrears of amounts due, failure of which we are instructed to institute criminal proceedings, without further notice to you.

“We trust that this shall not be necessary,” said Moira in the letter.

She also said that Seh Calaz doesn’t respect the judgment which was handed down by the courts.

“He doesn’t pay anything until maybe the 7th or 8th of the month, instead of the last day of the month. “He pays paanoda,” she said.

The maintenance was broken down as $15 000 for food, $10 000 (rent), clothes $5 000, medicals $5 000 and ancillaries $5 000.

The Zimdancehall crooner has since argued that the order was out of his league, vowing to lodge an appeal in the High Court.

