Shona Teachers face eviction from Matebeleland

Shona speaking teachers who had been recruited to take infant classes in Bulawayo are set to be withdrawn from schools amid an outcry by parents on language mismatch .

Officials are blaming a computer-based teacher deployment software and “possible corruption” for the error, which has caused outrage in Matabeleland, and Bulawayo in particular. Locals say most of the teachers recruited on a list published on March 8 were Shona speakers, whereas government policy is that the language of command for infant classes and the first three years of primary school is the mother language of the majority of pupils.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education said the teachers wrongly deployed were now being recalled, and will likely be redeployed elsewhere.

“In line with the ministry’s policy, the deployment of teachers at infant level takes into consideration the language of instruction, especially the mother tongue spoken by the learners themselves,” the ministry’s secretary Tumisang Thabela told a news conference in Harare on Monday.