Chamisa supporter places ‘Juju’ in Mwonzora’s mail box?

As tempers continue to flare in the MDC-Alliance over the Chamisa-Mwonzora contest for presidency, a staunch Chamisa supporter is suspected to have placed Juju in Mwonzora’s mail box.

Mwonzora who is the current MDC-A Secretary General said he discovered a plastic container with a strange-looking liquid when he checked for his mail at Parliament.

In an interview with Newsday, Mwonzora said:

I went to Parliament and I then decided to check my mail at the pigeon hole and there were two police officers in that room.

As I approached my pigeon hole, I discovered that there was a plastic bottle with a strange-looking liquid and it was half full. I asked the police officers about it and they didn’t know who had put it there.

I then alerted the Parliament security, but I don’t know what they did with it. I didn’t touch it.

… Whoever put it there either intended to threaten me with these superstitions, but it is strange that some people will find time to put that into my pigeon hole. I don’t know what the liquid is.

MDC co-vice president and senator Elias Mudzuri, when asked, said he was not aware of the incident but if it did happen, should be condemned. He said: