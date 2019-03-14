“Mnangagwa is bedding Mutsvangwa’s wife” …Man arrested over claims

HARARE: Claims that President Emmerson Mnangagwa is having an adulterous affair with Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, the wife of his former special adviser Christopher Mutsvangwa has landed an opposition presidential candidate in hot soup.

President of the opposition Ideal Zimbabwe Party, Tinashe Jonasi in hot water with the authorities after he was arrested for undermining the authority of the President.

In an interview on a South African television, channel Afro Worldview Television Jonas is reported by have said,

Mnangagwa has killed thirty thousand people. Why would people defend that maybe he could not kill maybe one or two people? It’s on record. He Mnangagwa can…can open a police case and then I can face him in court and prove to him that he is a killer. If he can cheat his advisor Christopher Mutsvangwa. Mnangagwa can have a child with his advisor’s wife, that Monica Mutsvangwa, is in a five-star hotel. Mnangagwa is bankrolling his girlfriend who is the wife of his adviser. I want to warn Emmerson Mnangagwa and say I give you six months to resign and you and this bleaching moron Chiwenga should also resign in the next six months.

When he appeared before Harare Magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa yesterday, Jonasi was not asked to enter a plea and was remanded in custody.

263chat