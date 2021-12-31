The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has released what have been viewed as shock statistics indicating it registered just 2,971 new voters in the whole of 2021.

Meanwhile, the fact that the general elections are only few months away, many critics have expressed worry over the figures.

Apparently, prominent investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono who has been vocal on the need to register to vote, says ZEC figures should be cross checked.

“This is why it is important that ALL CSOs who helped citizens register release their figures with a geographical print to see whether ZEC has correct or wrong numbers,” he says.

Zwnews