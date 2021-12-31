The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has selected Zambian football legend Kalusha Bwalya to be part of the team to run Africa Cup Nations tournament.

The tournament will be held in Cameroon in January 2022.

Kalusha is one of the best players Zambia has ever produced.

He played his professional football in Belgium before moving to Mexico. He was named Africa best player in 2008.

After retiring he coached the Zambian National team briefly before reverting to Administration where he was Vice president and later President of the country’s FA.

It was during Kalusha Bwalya’s resign as FA president in 2012 that Zambia for the first time won the Africa Cup. Zambian Eye