President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has extended Level Two National Lockdown by a further two weeks, starting from today, citing rising Covid 19 cases.

This week alone, some 10 384 new cases and a total of 142 deaths, have been recorded cumulatively.

The last three days were especially dire, with the country recording 2000 cases daily, and 30 deaths each day.

All these grim statistics are attributable to Omicron variant and take Zimbabwe towards a crest of a fourth wave.

President Mnangagwa said businesses will resume as normal, with employers being encouraged to motivate their workers to operate from home and virtually as much as is practicable.

He all WHO health precautions should be adhered to.