Shocking: “Good Samaritan” Zhuwawo rapes granny (81)

Raffingora villagers were recently left shell shocked after a Mhangura man (21) raped an 81 year old granny on the pretext of offering her shelter.

The maniac Jairos Zhuwawo Kapere of Chisimbe 3 farm Paradise is still battling for shame after raping the unidentified granny.

Zhuwawo allegedly met the granny on her way to Raffingora before she pleaded for assistance to cross a flooded river.

On the pretence of being a good samaritan Zhuwawo then offered her accomodation at his place saying it was now late, local police reports.

While at home, Zhuwawo forcibly undressed the granny and penetrated his victim without her consent.

The following day the traumatised granny proceeded to her homestead where she spilled the beans.

Zhuwawo was then ambushed by the police leading to his arrest.