NO Mugabe(95) birthday celebrations in 2019: Zanu PF

Robert Mugabe turns 95 today

HARARE: Former President Robert Mugabe’s birthday will be a low key event after it emerged that the government had no plans to spoil him by holding celebratory bashes like in the past.

Mugabe, who turns 95 today was overthrown from power by a military coup in November 2017.

While Mugabe was unavailable for comment, secretary for Information, Nick Mangwana said the government had no plans to spoil Mugabe.

“There are no plans as far as I am concerned. I would need to inquire but I have heard of nothing so far,” Mangwana said.

Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo referred all questions to the youth league.

“I don’t know if anything has been planned. The youth league would know,” he said.

agencies